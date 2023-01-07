FGFTReb
IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Osunniyi183-61-24-5237
Grill361-50-01-5213
Holmes294-80-00-24310
Kalscheur367-140-21-34315
Lipsey285-80-00-43310
Jones235-60-22-42410
T.King185-102-32-40312
Watson121-20-01-3012
Totals20031-593-911-30172169

Percentages: FG .525, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Holmes 2-3, Grill 1-5, Kalscheur 1-6, Lipsey 0-1, T.King 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Osunniyi 2, Watson 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Holmes 3, Jones 3, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Kalscheur, Osunniyi, T.King).

Steals: 7 (Kalscheur 3, Grill, Jones, Lipsey, T.King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller303-60-02-5227
O'Bannon252-52-41-1117
Lampkin273-40-11-3226
Baugh385-124-61-75317
Miles305-97-90-21318
Peavy151-10-40-2102
Cork130-02-21-3002
Coles103-41-20-2028
Walker90-20-00-0000
Wells30-10-00-0200
Totals20022-4416-286-25141367

Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Baugh 3-6, Coles 1-1, O'Bannon 1-1, Miles 1-2, Miller 1-2, Wells 0-1, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Baugh 2, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Cork, Miles, Peavy).

Turnovers: 18 (Baugh 6, Miller 4, Lampkin 3, Miles 2, Coles, Cork, Wells).

Steals: 3 (Baugh, Miller, Peavy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St.363369
TCU303767

A_6,333 (6,800).

