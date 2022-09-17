BYU0701320
Oregon101414341

First Quarter

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 10:21.

ORE_FG Lewis 28, 4:26.

Second Quarter

BYU_I.Rex 28 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:53.

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:44.

ORE_Ferguson 15 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :24.

Third Quarter

ORE_Nix 6 run (Lewis kick), 11:54.

ORE_Ferguson 9 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 8:21.

Fourth Quarter

BYU_Epps 18 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:05.

BYU_Brooks 2 run (pass failed), 10:39.

ORE_FG Lewis 25, 2:16.

A_54,463.

BYUORE
First downs2124
Total Net Yards366439
Rushes-yards24-6144-212
Passing305227
Punt Returns0-01--7
Kickoff Returns3-611-18
Interceptions Ret.1-50-0
Comp-Att-Int29-41-014-20-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-40-0
Punts2-39.52-34.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards7-648-48
Time of Possession26:4933:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Brooks 10-28, J.Hall 8-19, Katoa 5-12, Roberts 1-2. Oregon, Irving 14-97, Whittington 13-66, Nix 9-35, J.James 6-33, Dollars 1-3, McGee 1-(minus 22).

PASSING_BYU, J.Hall 29-41-0-305. Oregon, Nix 13-18-0-222, Thompson 1-2-1-5.

RECEIVING_BYU, Epps 5-45, Holker 5-38, Roberts 4-60, Hill 4-45, Cosper 3-38, I.Rex 2-32, Brooks 2-23, Wake 2-8, J.Hall 1-8, Katoa 1-8. Oregon, Franklin 3-84, Cota 2-38, Ferguson 2-24, McCormick 2-19, Hutson 1-26, Matavao 1-22, J.James 1-6, Herbert 1-5, Whittington 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 38.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

