First Quarter
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 10:21.
ORE_FG Lewis 28, 4:26.
Second Quarter
BYU_I.Rex 28 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:53.
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:44.
ORE_Ferguson 15 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :24.
Third Quarter
ORE_Nix 6 run (Lewis kick), 11:54.
ORE_Ferguson 9 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 8:21.
Fourth Quarter
BYU_Epps 18 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:05.
BYU_Brooks 2 run (pass failed), 10:39.
ORE_FG Lewis 25, 2:16.
A_54,463.
|BYU
|ORE
|First downs
|21
|24
|Total Net Yards
|366
|439
|Rushes-yards
|24-61
|44-212
|Passing
|305
|227
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--7
|Kickoff Returns
|3-61
|1-18
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-41-0
|14-20-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|0-0
|Punts
|2-39.5
|2-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|8-48
|Time of Possession
|26:49
|33:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_BYU, Brooks 10-28, J.Hall 8-19, Katoa 5-12, Roberts 1-2. Oregon, Irving 14-97, Whittington 13-66, Nix 9-35, J.James 6-33, Dollars 1-3, McGee 1-(minus 22).
PASSING_BYU, J.Hall 29-41-0-305. Oregon, Nix 13-18-0-222, Thompson 1-2-1-5.
RECEIVING_BYU, Epps 5-45, Holker 5-38, Roberts 4-60, Hill 4-45, Cosper 3-38, I.Rex 2-32, Brooks 2-23, Wake 2-8, J.Hall 1-8, Katoa 1-8. Oregon, Franklin 3-84, Cota 2-38, Ferguson 2-24, McCormick 2-19, Hutson 1-26, Matavao 1-22, J.James 1-6, Herbert 1-5, Whittington 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 38.
