|New Mexico
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|San Diego St.
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
SDSU_G.Bell 1 run (Araiza kick), 11:21.
Second Quarter
SDSU_FG Araiza 40, 14:57.
SDSU_Brookshire 1 run (Araiza kick), 4:35.
Third Quarter
UNM_Leutele 15 fumble return (Shelley kick), 4:41.
SDSU_Brookshire 11 run (Araiza kick), 2:35.
Fourth Quarter
SDSU_C.Bell 8 run (Araiza kick), 13:05.
A_8,387.
|UNM
|SDSU
|First downs
|12
|19
|Total Net Yards
|193
|336
|Rushes-yards
|34-66
|43-203
|Passing
|127
|133
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|2-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-1
|12-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-23
|0-0
|Punts
|9-40.222
|5-48.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-86
|5-37
|Time of Possession
|28:59
|31:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Mexico, Dumas 11-77, B.Cole 10-25, Montes 1-(minus 1), Hall 1-(minus 1), T.Wilson 11-(minus 34). San Diego St., G.Bell 21-111, Brookshire 5-45, K.Williams 6-22, Armstead 3-10, Johnson 1-6, C.Bell 3-6, Byrd 3-2, Haskell 1-1.
PASSING_New Mexico, T.Wilson 13-25-1-127, Hall 0-1-0-0, Montes 0-1-0-0. San Diego St., Brookshire 11-24-0-130, Johnson 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, Wysong 4-51, An.Erickson 3-24, Hall 3-18, Queen 1-28, Taylor 1-3, Witthoft 1-3. San Diego St., Shavers 2-39, Bellinger 2-25, Byrd 2-2, Busbee 1-36, G.Bell 1-7, Kothe 1-7, Matthews 1-6, K.Williams 1-6, Dedeaux 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.