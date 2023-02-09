FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson262-62-41-4116
Mensah210-10-01-3110
Bradley267-102-41-61218
Butler362-120-00-2524
Trammell102-50-10-1125
Arop222-70-02-5034
LeDee215-94-44-101114
Parrish215-100-03-60512
Seiko170-30-00-0140
Totals20025-638-1312-37112163

Percentages: FG .397, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Bradley 2-2, Parrish 2-4, Trammell 1-2, LeDee 0-1, Seiko 0-2, Butler 0-3, K.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 3, Arop).

Turnovers: 9 (Butler 3, Arop 2, Bradley 2, K.Johnson, Parrish).

Steals: 6 (Bradley 3, Arop, Butler, Parrish).

Technical Fouls: Seiko, 12:13 second.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk334-91-21-90211
Dorius193-41-22-3017
Ashworth385-116-60-56218
Bairstow354-130-00-6429
Shulga352-113-61-3127
Akin261-15-61-3057
Hamoda91-30-01-1102
Eytle-Rock50-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5216-226-30121561

Percentages: FG .385, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Funk 2-4, Ashworth 2-5, Bairstow 1-5, Hamoda 0-2, Shulga 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Funk 3, Dorius 2, Bairstow).

Turnovers: 10 (Shulga 3, Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Dorius, Funk, Hamoda).

Steals: 7 (Funk 2, Shulga 2, Akin, Bairstow, Dorius).

Technical Fouls: Funk, 6:49 first; coach Ryan Odom, 6:49 first; Ashworth, 6:26 first.

San Diego St.441963
Utah St.283361

A_8,765 (10,270).

