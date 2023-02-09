|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|26
|2-6
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Mensah
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley
|26
|7-10
|2-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|18
|Butler
|36
|2-12
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|4
|Trammell
|10
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Arop
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|4
|LeDee
|21
|5-9
|4-4
|4-10
|1
|1
|14
|Parrish
|21
|5-10
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|5
|12
|Seiko
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|8-13
|12-37
|11
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .397, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Bradley 2-2, Parrish 2-4, Trammell 1-2, LeDee 0-1, Seiko 0-2, Butler 0-3, K.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 3, Arop).
Turnovers: 9 (Butler 3, Arop 2, Bradley 2, K.Johnson, Parrish).
Steals: 6 (Bradley 3, Arop, Butler, Parrish).
Technical Fouls: Seiko, 12:13 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|33
|4-9
|1-2
|1-9
|0
|2
|11
|Dorius
|19
|3-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Ashworth
|38
|5-11
|6-6
|0-5
|6
|2
|18
|Bairstow
|35
|4-13
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|2
|9
|Shulga
|35
|2-11
|3-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Akin
|26
|1-1
|5-6
|1-3
|0
|5
|7
|Hamoda
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Eytle-Rock
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|16-22
|6-30
|12
|15
|61
Percentages: FG .385, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Funk 2-4, Ashworth 2-5, Bairstow 1-5, Hamoda 0-2, Shulga 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Funk 3, Dorius 2, Bairstow).
Turnovers: 10 (Shulga 3, Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Dorius, Funk, Hamoda).
Steals: 7 (Funk 2, Shulga 2, Akin, Bairstow, Dorius).
Technical Fouls: Funk, 6:49 first; coach Ryan Odom, 6:49 first; Ashworth, 6:26 first.
|San Diego St.
|44
|19
|—
|63
|Utah St.
|28
|33
|—
|61
A_8,765 (10,270).
