SOUTH FLORIDA (22-4)
Brito 1-6 4-4 6, Fankam Mendjiadeu 9-14 3-3 21, Puisis 4-10 4-4 14, Tsineke 5-14 5-5 15, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 0-1 0-0 0, Asensio 4-7 0-0 9, Totals 23-54 16-16 65
SMU (14-7)
Embry 3-9 0-0 7, Wilkinson 5-11 4-4 14, Bradley 5-8 2-2 14, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 11-21 0-2 26, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Brow 0-2 0-0 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-59 6-8 63
|South Florida
|8
|24
|16
|17
|—
|65
|SMU
|18
|14
|21
|10
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-16 (Brito 0-4, Puisis 2-5, Tsineke 0-2, Gonzalez 0-1, Alvarez 0-1, Asensio 1-3), SMU 7-18 (Embry 1-3, Bradley 2-3, Jones 0-2, Smith 4-10). Assists_South Florida 16 (Asensio 5, Puisis 5), SMU 13 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 41 (Puisis 11), SMU 24 (Wilkinson 7). Total Fouls_South Florida 13, SMU 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,118.
