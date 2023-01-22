TEXAS (14-6)
Gaston 5-11 3-4 13, Faye 1-1 0-0 2, Gonzales 4-9 4-4 13, Harmon 5-11 3-4 13, Morris 6-13 0-2 13, Jones 5-11 0-0 10, Muhammad 0-4 0-2 0, Holle 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 28-66 10-16 68
BAYLOR (13-6)
Bickle 2-10 4-6 8, Andrews 5-16 5-6 19, Asberry 4-12 3-4 13, Littlepage-Buggs 3-7 0-0 6, Owens 0-5 0-2 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Fontleroy 2-3 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 18-58 12-18 55
|Texas
|12
|12
|28
|16
|—
|68
|Baylor
|12
|10
|22
|11
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Texas 2-12 (Gonzales 1-5, Harmon 0-1, Morris 1-4, Holle 0-2), Baylor 7-20 (Bickle 0-1, Andrews 4-9, Asberry 2-5, Owens 0-2, Fontleroy 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 1-2). Assists_Texas 15 (Harmon 6), Baylor 12 (Andrews 3, Owens 3). Fouled Out_Texas Jones. Rebounds_Texas 48 (Gaston 11), Baylor 34 (Bickle 10). Total Fouls_Texas 21, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,593.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.