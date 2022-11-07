NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-1)
Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 4-19 0-0 12, Haney 6-13 1-1 16, Sharp 2-9 0-0 4, J.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Prim 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 3-8 0-0 9, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 1-1 49.
TEXAS TECH (1-0)
Batcho 4-5 4-5 12, Obanor 2-7 4-4 9, Harmon 2-5 2-2 7, Isaacs 2-4 0-0 6, Tyson 3-4 0-0 8, Walton 4-7 1-2 9, Fisher 2-4 1-3 5, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, D.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Jennings 2-3 2-2 6, C.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 18-22 73.
Halftime_Texas Tech 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 10-36 (J.Black 4-16, McDonald 3-6, Haney 3-8, Garrett 0-1, Sharp 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Hill 0-3), Texas Tech 7-18 (Isaacs 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Washington 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Fisher 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Walton 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 27 (Sharp, J.Williams, Hill 4), Texas Tech 41 (Batcho 10). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (J.Williams 6), Texas Tech 19 (Batcho, Harmon, Washington 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 19, Texas Tech 11. A_15,098 (15,098).
