FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilmore120-00-00-2010
J.Black314-190-01-20212
Haney346-131-11-31316
Sharp272-90-03-4334
J.Williams272-50-03-4624
Prim212-50-01-1014
McDonald203-80-01-1119
Hampton110-10-01-3020
Hill100-50-01-4020
Garrett50-10-00-3020
Zelenbaba20-10-00-0000
Totals20019-671-112-27111949

Percentages: FG .284, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (J.Black 4-16, McDonald 3-6, Haney 3-8, Garrett 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Wilmore).

Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, Sharp 3, Hampton, Hill, J.Black, J.Williams).

Steals: 14 (J.Williams 4, J.Black 3, Prim 2, Sharp 2, Haney, Hill, McDonald).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batcho254-54-53-104012
Obanor262-74-41-4229
Harmon212-52-20-2407
Isaacs182-40-00-3206
Tyson193-40-00-5018
Walton234-71-22-4129
Fisher162-41-30-3035
Washington161-30-00-1423
D.Williams132-32-20-1016
Allen100-02-23-3202
Jennings102-32-21-4006
C.Williams30-10-00-1000
Totals20024-4618-2210-41191173

Percentages: FG .522, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Isaacs 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Washington 1-2, Obanor 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Walton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Walton 2, Allen, Jennings, Washington).

Turnovers: 19 (Isaacs 5, D.Williams 4, Allen 2, Fisher 2, Harmon 2, Obanor 2, Batcho, C.Williams).

Steals: 5 (Allen, Batcho, D.Williams, Obanor, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northwestern St.232649
Texas Tech423173

A_15,098 (15,098).

