|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilmore
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Black
|31
|4-19
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|12
|Haney
|34
|6-13
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|16
|Sharp
|27
|2-9
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|3
|4
|J.Williams
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|3-4
|6
|2
|4
|Prim
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|McDonald
|20
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|9
|Hampton
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Hill
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Garrett
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Zelenbaba
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-67
|1-1
|12-27
|11
|19
|49
Percentages: FG .284, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (J.Black 4-16, McDonald 3-6, Haney 3-8, Garrett 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Wilmore).
Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, Sharp 3, Hampton, Hill, J.Black, J.Williams).
Steals: 14 (J.Williams 4, J.Black 3, Prim 2, Sharp 2, Haney, Hill, McDonald).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batcho
|25
|4-5
|4-5
|3-10
|4
|0
|12
|Obanor
|26
|2-7
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Harmon
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|7
|Isaacs
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Tyson
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|8
|Walton
|23
|4-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|9
|Fisher
|16
|2-4
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Washington
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|3
|D.Williams
|13
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Allen
|10
|0-0
|2-2
|3-3
|2
|0
|2
|Jennings
|10
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|C.Williams
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|18-22
|10-41
|19
|11
|73
Percentages: FG .522, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Isaacs 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Washington 1-2, Obanor 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Walton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Walton 2, Allen, Jennings, Washington).
Turnovers: 19 (Isaacs 5, D.Williams 4, Allen 2, Fisher 2, Harmon 2, Obanor 2, Batcho, C.Williams).
Steals: 5 (Allen, Batcho, D.Williams, Obanor, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern St.
|23
|26
|—
|49
|Texas Tech
|42
|31
|—
|73
A_15,098 (15,098).
