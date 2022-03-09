FGFTReb
UCF (24-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaba255-130-01-41210
Thomas264-40-02-7028
Battles314-132-20-32011
Meertens264-52-20-11110
Sanders221-50-00-4512
Luma40-10-03-4100
Smith234-95-64-50313
Burney121-30-00-0202
Lewis232-20-00-1335
Ripley20-10-00-0000
Jewett40-20-00-0100
Verhulst20-10-01-2010
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20025-599-1011-34161361

Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Battles 1-5, Lewis 1-1, Sanders 0-1, Burney 0-2, Ripley 0-1, Jewett 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kaba 2, Smith 2, Battles 1, Burney 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Lewis 3, Battles 2, Smith 1)

Steals: 10 (Battles 2, Meertens 2, Sanders 2, Smith 2, Kaba 1, Lewis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SMU (14-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sanderlin202-60-03-7014
Wilkinson321-81-21-5113
Smith280-52-21-3022
White314-150-00-2018
Wiggins323-70-02-4017
Bayliss152-40-00-2014
Bradley160-20-01-3310
Mathis40-00-00-1000
Warthen100-10-00-0100
Criswell20-00-00-0010
Jones80-10-01-2210
Rufus20-00-01-1000
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20012-493-411-3471028

Percentages: FG 24.490, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Wiggins 1-3, Wilkinson 0-1, Smith 0-2, White 0-4, Bradley 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bayliss 2, Wilkinson 1, Wiggins 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Smith 5, White 5, Team 4, Wiggins 3, Sanderlin 2, Wilkinson 1, Bradley 1, Mathis 1)

Steals: 3 (White 2, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SMU3126728
UCF1513201361

A_0

Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Maj Forsberg

