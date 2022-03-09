|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF (24-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaba
|25
|5-13
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Thomas
|26
|4-4
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|8
|Battles
|31
|4-13
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|11
|Meertens
|26
|4-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Sanders
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|2
|Luma
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|23
|4-9
|5-6
|4-5
|0
|3
|13
|Burney
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Lewis
|23
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|5
|Ripley
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jewett
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Verhulst
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|9-10
|11-34
|16
|13
|61
Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Battles 1-5, Lewis 1-1, Sanders 0-1, Burney 0-2, Ripley 0-1, Jewett 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kaba 2, Smith 2, Battles 1, Burney 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Lewis 3, Battles 2, Smith 1)
Steals: 10 (Battles 2, Meertens 2, Sanders 2, Smith 2, Kaba 1, Lewis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU (14-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sanderlin
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|1
|4
|Wilkinson
|32
|1-8
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|3
|Smith
|28
|0-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|White
|31
|4-15
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Wiggins
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Bayliss
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Bradley
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|Mathis
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Warthen
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Criswell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Rufus
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|12-49
|3-4
|11-34
|7
|10
|28
Percentages: FG 24.490, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Wiggins 1-3, Wilkinson 0-1, Smith 0-2, White 0-4, Bradley 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bayliss 2, Wilkinson 1, Wiggins 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Smith 5, White 5, Team 4, Wiggins 3, Sanderlin 2, Wilkinson 1, Bradley 1, Mathis 1)
Steals: 3 (White 2, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|SMU
|3
|12
|6
|7
|—
|28
|UCF
|15
|13
|20
|13
|—
|61
A_0
Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Maj Forsberg