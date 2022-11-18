UNC-WILMINGTON (1-3)
Kelly 1-7 2-2 5, White 1-3 0-0 2, Harden-Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Newby 2-6 1-1 6, Phillips 5-16 6-9 16, Thomas 6-8 3-4 16, Van Der Heijden 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 1-5 0-0 2, McGriff 0-0 0-2 0, Ross 0-3 1-2 1, Enoh 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 13-20 50.
UCONN (4-0)
Karaban 3-6 3-4 12, Sanogo 8-12 8-8 24, Alleyne 3-7 0-0 8, Hawkins 7-13 1-2 20, Newton 2-4 4-5 8, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Calcaterra 2-3 2-2 6, Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, Clingan 1-1 0-0 2, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, Hendry 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-52 20-23 86.
Halftime_UConn 40-28. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 3-15 (Thomas 1-1, Kelly 1-3, Newby 1-3, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, White 0-1, Van Der Heijden 0-2, Harvey 0-3), UConn 10-22 (Hawkins 5-8, Karaban 3-6, Alleyne 2-4, Calcaterra 0-1, Newton 0-1, Sanogo 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 27 (Kelly, Van Der Heijden 6), UConn 33 (Clingan 6). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 5 (Phillips, Thomas 2), UConn 20 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 20, UConn 19. A_7,766 (10,167).
