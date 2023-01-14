ST. JOHN'S (14-3)
Archer 3-7 0-1 6, Peeples 5-10 1-2 11, Bailey 5-13 2-4 13, Everett 7-13 2-2 18, Reid 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Drake 5-11 0-0 13, Totals 25-57 5-9 61
VILLANOVA (16-3)
Dalce 2-6 1-2 5, Siegrist 13-25 5-7 32, Burke 4-8 0-0 12, Mullin 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 2-12 2-2 6, Olbrys 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Orihel 1-1 0-0 3, Runyan 0-2 2-2 2, Totals 24-63 10-13 64
|St. John's
|18
|21
|15
|7
|—
|61
|Villanova
|15
|12
|12
|25
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_St. John's 6-12 (Archer 0-1, Bailey 1-2, Everett 2-5, Drake 3-4), Villanova 6-25 (Siegrist 1-4, Burke 4-8, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 0-6, Olbrys 0-1, Jones 0-2, Orihel 1-1, Runyan 0-1). Assists_St. John's 12 (Everett 3), Villanova 18 (Olsen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_St. John's 43 (Peeples 11), Villanova 30 (Dalce 10). Total Fouls_St. John's 11, Villanova 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,103.
