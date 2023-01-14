FGFTReb
VILLANOVA (16-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalce292-61-23-10135
Siegrist4013-255-73-71132
Burke214-80-00-11212
Mullin241-40-00-1422
Olsen322-122-21-3636
Olbrys51-20-01-1002
Jones90-30-00-0000
Orihel131-10-00-0213
Runyan270-22-20-0312
Team00-00-04-7000
Totals20024-6310-1312-30181364

Percentages: FG 38.1, FT 76.9.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, 24.0 (Burke 4-8, Siegrist 1-4, Orihel 1-1, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 0-6, Olbrys 0-1, Jones 0-2, Runyan 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Dalce 4, Siegrist 4, Burke 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Dalce 1, Siegrist 1, Mullin 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Orihel 4, Dalce 2, Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Mullin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'S (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Archer293-70-14-9136
Peeples395-101-25-112411
Bailey345-132-41-82113
Everett337-132-20-53218
Reid260-20-00-0200
Patterson110-10-01-1000
Drake285-110-00-32113
Team00-00-05-6000
Totals20025-575-916-43121161

Percentages: FG 43.9, FT 55.6.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, 50.0 (Drake 3-4, Everett 2-5, Bailey 1-2, Archer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Peeples 1, Everett 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Reid 6, Everett 4, Peeples 3, Team 3, Drake 2, Archer 1, Patterson 1)

Steals: 3 (Archer 1, Reid 1, Drake 1)

Technical Fouls: None

St. John's182115761
Villanova1512122564

A_2,103

Officials_Bruce Morris, Ed Sidlasky, Pulani Spurlock-Walsh

