|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA (16-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalce
|29
|2-6
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|3
|5
|Siegrist
|40
|13-25
|5-7
|3-7
|1
|1
|32
|Burke
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|12
|Mullin
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Olsen
|32
|2-12
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|3
|6
|Olbrys
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Orihel
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Runyan
|27
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|10-13
|12-30
|18
|13
|64
Percentages: FG 38.1, FT 76.9.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, 24.0 (Burke 4-8, Siegrist 1-4, Orihel 1-1, Mullin 0-2, Olsen 0-6, Olbrys 0-1, Jones 0-2, Runyan 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Dalce 4, Siegrist 4, Burke 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Dalce 1, Siegrist 1, Mullin 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Orihel 4, Dalce 2, Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Mullin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S (14-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Archer
|29
|3-7
|0-1
|4-9
|1
|3
|6
|Peeples
|39
|5-10
|1-2
|5-11
|2
|4
|11
|Bailey
|34
|5-13
|2-4
|1-8
|2
|1
|13
|Everett
|33
|7-13
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|18
|Reid
|26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Patterson
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|28
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|13
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|5-9
|16-43
|12
|11
|61
Percentages: FG 43.9, FT 55.6.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, 50.0 (Drake 3-4, Everett 2-5, Bailey 1-2, Archer 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Peeples 1, Everett 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Reid 6, Everett 4, Peeples 3, Team 3, Drake 2, Archer 1, Patterson 1)
Steals: 3 (Archer 1, Reid 1, Drake 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|St. John's
|18
|21
|15
|7
|—
|61
|Villanova
|15
|12
|12
|25
|—
|64
A_2,103
Officials_Bruce Morris, Ed Sidlasky, Pulani Spurlock-Walsh
