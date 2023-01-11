FGFTReb
VILLANOVA (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalce334-115-65-71313
Siegrist3513-246-63-120332
Burke323-83-31-74111
Mullin311-41-21-4714
Olsen301-70-01-2213
Jones30-00-00-0000
Orihel151-30-02-3013
Runyan212-30-00-1425
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20025-6015-1716-40181271

Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Burke 2-6, Mullin 1-4, Olsen 1-3, Orihel 1-2, Runyan 1-2, Dalce 0-1, Siegrist 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Dalce 4, Burke 2, Siegrist 2)

Turnovers: 16 (Dalce 4, Mullin 3, Team 3, Olsen 2, Burke 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Siegrist 1)

Steals: 5 (Dalce 3, Burke 1, Mullin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DEPAUL (10-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen315-64-43-73315
Morrow4012-344-66-112128
Holmes342-50-00-1505
Peoples381-44-41-10156
Rogers370-104-41-1314
McErlane110-20-01-1210
Rimmer93-40-02-2106
Team00-00-05-6000
Totals20023-6516-1819-39171164

Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Allen 1-1, Holmes 1-2, Morrow 0-3, Peoples 0-1, Rogers 0-6, McErlane 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morrow 2, Holmes 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Rogers 5, Morrow 3, Peoples 3, Allen 1, Holmes 1, Rimmer 1)

Steals: 8 (Peoples 4, Morrow 2, McErlane 1, Rogers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Villanova2015231371
DePaul1813171664

A_1,075

Officials_Eric Brewton, Cameron Inouye, Joseph Vaszily

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you