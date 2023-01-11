|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA (15-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalce
|33
|4-11
|5-6
|5-7
|1
|3
|13
|Siegrist
|35
|13-24
|6-6
|3-12
|0
|3
|32
|Burke
|32
|3-8
|3-3
|1-7
|4
|1
|11
|Mullin
|31
|1-4
|1-2
|1-4
|7
|1
|4
|Olsen
|30
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Jones
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Orihel
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Runyan
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|15-17
|16-40
|18
|12
|71
Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Burke 2-6, Mullin 1-4, Olsen 1-3, Orihel 1-2, Runyan 1-2, Dalce 0-1, Siegrist 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dalce 4, Burke 2, Siegrist 2)
Turnovers: 16 (Dalce 4, Mullin 3, Team 3, Olsen 2, Burke 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1, Siegrist 1)
Steals: 5 (Dalce 3, Burke 1, Mullin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL (10-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|31
|5-6
|4-4
|3-7
|3
|3
|15
|Morrow
|40
|12-34
|4-6
|6-11
|2
|1
|28
|Holmes
|34
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|5
|Peoples
|38
|1-4
|4-4
|1-10
|1
|5
|6
|Rogers
|37
|0-10
|4-4
|1-1
|3
|1
|4
|McErlane
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Rimmer
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|16-18
|19-39
|17
|11
|64
Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Allen 1-1, Holmes 1-2, Morrow 0-3, Peoples 0-1, Rogers 0-6, McErlane 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Morrow 2, Holmes 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Rogers 5, Morrow 3, Peoples 3, Allen 1, Holmes 1, Rimmer 1)
Steals: 8 (Peoples 4, Morrow 2, McErlane 1, Rogers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Villanova
|20
|15
|23
|13
|—
|71
|DePaul
|18
|13
|17
|16
|—
|64
A_1,075
Officials_Eric Brewton, Cameron Inouye, Joseph Vaszily
