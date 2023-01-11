VILLANOVA (15-3)
Dalce 4-11 5-6 13, Siegrist 13-24 6-6 32, Burke 3-8 3-3 11, Mullin 1-4 1-2 4, Olsen 1-7 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Orihel 1-3 0-0 3, Runyan 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 25-60 15-17 71
DEPAUL (10-7)
Allen 5-6 4-4 15, Morrow 12-34 4-6 28, Holmes 2-5 0-0 5, Peoples 1-4 4-4 6, Rogers 0-10 4-4 4, McErlane 0-2 0-0 0, Rimmer 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 23-65 16-18 64
|Villanova
|20
|15
|23
|13
|—
|71
|DePaul
|18
|13
|17
|16
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Villanova 6-19 (Dalce 0-1, Siegrist 0-1, Burke 2-6, Mullin 1-4, Olsen 1-3, Orihel 1-2, Runyan 1-2), DePaul 2-14 (Allen 1-1, Morrow 0-3, Holmes 1-2, Peoples 0-1, Rogers 0-6, McErlane 0-1). Assists_Villanova 18 (Mullin 7), DePaul 17 (Holmes 5). Fouled Out_DePaul Peoples. Rebounds_Villanova 40 (Siegrist 12), DePaul 39 (Morrow 11). Total Fouls_Villanova 12, DePaul 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,075.
