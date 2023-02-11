ALABAMA (22-3)
Clowney 2-3 2-2 6, Miller 5-12 3-4 13, Bediako 3-4 0-2 6, Bradley 5-6 2-6 12, Sears 5-7 3-4 15, Griffen 5-7 3-4 16, Burnett 2-7 0-1 5, Jah.Quinerly 1-1 0-0 2, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Gurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 13-23 77.
AUBURN (17-8)
Broome 3-11 2-2 8, Williams 5-8 3-4 16, Flanigan 1-9 5-6 7, Green 7-19 6-8 24, Jasper 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-9 6-6 12, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Berman 0-1 0-0 0, Donaldson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 22-26 69.
Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 6-21 (Griffen 3-5, Sears 2-3, Burnett 1-5, Clowney 0-1, Miller 0-7), Auburn 7-24 (Green 4-9, Williams 3-6, Berman 0-1, Moore 0-1, Flanigan 0-2, Jasper 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Alabama 33 (Clowney 7), Auburn 31 (Broome 9). Assists_Alabama 14 (Miller, Sears 3), Auburn 11 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, Auburn 20.
