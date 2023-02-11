FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney242-32-21-7136
Miller375-123-42-63113
Bediako283-40-21-5236
Bradley225-62-60-12212
Sears335-73-40-63315
Griffen215-73-40-21016
Burnett172-70-12-3225
Jah.Quinerly111-10-00-1022
Pringle41-10-00-2002
Gurley30-10-00-0000
Totals20029-4913-236-33141677

Percentages: FG .592, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Griffen 3-5, Sears 2-3, Burnett 1-5, Clowney 0-1, Miller 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Griffen 2, Pringle).

Turnovers: 12 (Sears 4, Miller 3, Jah.Quinerly 2, Bediako, Burnett, Clowney).

Steals: 7 (Sears 3, Bediako, Bradley, Clowney, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome283-112-23-9248
Williams285-83-40-00416
Flanigan301-95-62-6047
Green337-196-82-32124
Jasper140-20-00-0010
Johnson263-96-62-73212
Cardwell121-10-03-3202
Moore120-10-01-1010
Berman90-10-00-0120
Donaldson70-10-00-2110
Totals20020-6222-2613-31112069

Percentages: FG .323, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Green 4-9, Williams 3-6, Berman 0-1, Moore 0-1, Flanigan 0-2, Jasper 0-2, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Cardwell 2, Green 2, Donaldson, Flanigan, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Green 2, Johnson 2, Williams 2, Berman, Broome, Flanigan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama374077
Auburn373269

.

