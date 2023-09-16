Florida St.31414031
Boston College7361329

First Quarter

BC_Bond 32 pass from Castellanos (Connor kick), 10:53.

FSU_FG Fitzgerald 30, 5:59.

Second Quarter

BC_FG Connor 21, 13:22.

FSU_Bell 19 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 10:23.

FSU_Benson 2 run (Fitzgerald kick), 1:27.

Third Quarter

FSU_Daniel 4 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 12:28.

FSU_Lundy 1 run (Fitzgerald kick), 11:20.

BC_Robichaux 1 run (kick failed), 1:02.

Fourth Quarter

BC_K.Johnson 8 fumble return (pass failed), 11:18.

BC_Castellanos 7 run (Connor kick), 5:19.

FSUBC
First downs2020
Total Net Yards340457
Rushes-yards34-12841-152
Passing212305
Punt Returns2--20-0
Kickoff Returns2-392-36
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int15-24-020-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-23
Punts4-44.56-29.333
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-4518-131
Time of Possession25:3434:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Florida St., R.Hill 5-42, Travis 4-38, Benson 12-38, Toafili 7-24, Coleman 1-2, Lundy 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 17). Boston College, Castellanos 16-95, Robichaux 21-64, Barfield 4-(minus 7).

PASSING_Florida St., Travis 15-24-0-212. Boston College, Castellanos 20-33-1-305, O'Keefe 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Florida St., Bell 5-76, Wilson 4-105, Toafili 2-9, Williamson 1-12, R.Hill 1-5, Daniel 1-4, Benson 1-1. Boston College, O'Keefe 6-64, Bond 3-80, Jose.Griffin 3-65, Robichaux 3-17, Tomlin 2-57, Franklin 1-15, Takacs 1-8, Barfield 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

