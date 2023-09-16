|Florida St.
|3
|14
|14
|0
|—
|31
|Boston College
|7
|3
|6
|13
|—
|29
First Quarter
BC_Bond 32 pass from Castellanos (Connor kick), 10:53.
FSU_FG Fitzgerald 30, 5:59.
Second Quarter
BC_FG Connor 21, 13:22.
FSU_Bell 19 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 10:23.
FSU_Benson 2 run (Fitzgerald kick), 1:27.
Third Quarter
FSU_Daniel 4 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 12:28.
FSU_Lundy 1 run (Fitzgerald kick), 11:20.
BC_Robichaux 1 run (kick failed), 1:02.
Fourth Quarter
BC_K.Johnson 8 fumble return (pass failed), 11:18.
BC_Castellanos 7 run (Connor kick), 5:19.
|FSU
|BC
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|340
|457
|Rushes-yards
|34-128
|41-152
|Passing
|212
|305
|Punt Returns
|2--2
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-24-0
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-23
|Punts
|4-44.5
|6-29.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|18-131
|Time of Possession
|25:34
|34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Florida St., R.Hill 5-42, Travis 4-38, Benson 12-38, Toafili 7-24, Coleman 1-2, Lundy 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 17). Boston College, Castellanos 16-95, Robichaux 21-64, Barfield 4-(minus 7).
PASSING_Florida St., Travis 15-24-0-212. Boston College, Castellanos 20-33-1-305, O'Keefe 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Florida St., Bell 5-76, Wilson 4-105, Toafili 2-9, Williamson 1-12, R.Hill 1-5, Daniel 1-4, Benson 1-1. Boston College, O'Keefe 6-64, Bond 3-80, Jose.Griffin 3-65, Robichaux 3-17, Tomlin 2-57, Franklin 1-15, Takacs 1-8, Barfield 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
