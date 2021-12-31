|Georgia
First Quarter
UGA_Bowers 9 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 10:49.
UGA_A.Mitchell 18 pass from McIntosh (Podlesny kick), 4:41.
Second Quarter
UGA_FG Podlesny 43, 12:26.
MICH_FG Moody 36, 7:16.
UGA_FG Podlesny 28, 3:50.
UGA_Burton 57 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 1:38.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_Cook 39 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 11:11.
MICH_Anthony 35 pass from McCarthy (Henning run), 4:25.
|UGA
|MICH
|First downs
|21
|16
|Total Net Yards
|521
|321
|Rushes-yards
|35-190
|27-84
|Passing
|331
|237
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2--8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-0
|18-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-21
|Punts
|2-45.5
|2-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-70
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|34:15
|25:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia, White 12-54, Edwards 4-38, Bennett 3-32, Cook 6-32, Milton 7-21, McConkey 1-8, McIntosh 2-5. Michigan, Haskins 9-39, McCarthy 4-24, Edwards 4-16, Corum 3-6, McNamara 7-(minus 1).
PASSING_Georgia, Bennett 20-30-0-313, McIntosh 1-1-0-18. Michigan, McCarthy 7-17-0-131, McNamara 11-19-2-106.
RECEIVING_Georgia, Bowers 5-55, Cook 4-112, McIntosh 3-32, A.Mitchell 2-34, McConkey 2-14, White 2-10, Burton 1-57, Pickens 1-9, K.Jackson 1-8. Michigan, All 4-63, Edwards 3-49, C.Johnson 2-18, Haskins 2-15, Corum 2-(minus 2), Wilson 1-42, Anthony 1-35, Sainristil 1-10, Baldwin 1-6, Henning 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 45.