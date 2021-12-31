Georgia14130734
Michigan030811

First Quarter

UGA_Bowers 9 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 10:49.

UGA_A.Mitchell 18 pass from McIntosh (Podlesny kick), 4:41.

Second Quarter

UGA_FG Podlesny 43, 12:26.

MICH_FG Moody 36, 7:16.

UGA_FG Podlesny 28, 3:50.

UGA_Burton 57 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_Cook 39 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 11:11.

MICH_Anthony 35 pass from McCarthy (Henning run), 4:25.

UGAMICH
First downs2116
Total Net Yards521321
Rushes-yards35-19027-84
Passing331237
Punt Returns0-01-16
Kickoff Returns2-250-0
Interceptions Ret.2--80-0
Comp-Att-Int21-31-018-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-04-21
Punts2-45.52-44.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards5-704-30
Time of Possession34:1525:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, White 12-54, Edwards 4-38, Bennett 3-32, Cook 6-32, Milton 7-21, McConkey 1-8, McIntosh 2-5. Michigan, Haskins 9-39, McCarthy 4-24, Edwards 4-16, Corum 3-6, McNamara 7-(minus 1).

PASSING_Georgia, Bennett 20-30-0-313, McIntosh 1-1-0-18. Michigan, McCarthy 7-17-0-131, McNamara 11-19-2-106.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Bowers 5-55, Cook 4-112, McIntosh 3-32, A.Mitchell 2-34, McConkey 2-14, White 2-10, Burton 1-57, Pickens 1-9, K.Jackson 1-8. Michigan, All 4-63, Edwards 3-49, C.Johnson 2-18, Haskins 2-15, Corum 2-(minus 2), Wilson 1-42, Anthony 1-35, Sainristil 1-10, Baldwin 1-6, Henning 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 45.

