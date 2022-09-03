|Oregon
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Georgia
|7
|21
|14
|7
|—
|49
First Quarter
UGA_McConkey 9 run (Podlesny kick), 6:15.
Second Quarter
UGA_S.Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick), 14:55.
UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), 8:25.
ORE_FG Lewis 35, 3:57.
UGA_McConkey 4 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :21.
Third Quarter
UGA_Milton 12 run (Podlesny kick), 12:17.
UGA_Mitchell 18 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 5:20.
Fourth Quarter
UGA_Milton 18 pass from Beck (Podlesny kick), 14:50.
A_76,490.
|ORE
|UGA
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|313
|571
|Rushes-yards
|31-140
|25-132
|Passing
|173
|439
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|1-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-22
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-2
|30-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|4-38.75
|1-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|28:17
|31:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oregon, Nix 8-37, Dollars 4-33, Cardwell 4-28, J.James 7-15, Whittington 3-14, Irving 5-13. Georgia, Milton 8-50, Edwards 4-24, McIntosh 5-18, McConkey 2-16, Robinson 2-13, S.Bennett 2-8, Beck 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Oregon, Nix 21-37-2-173. Georgia, S.Bennett 25-31-0-368, Beck 5-6-0-71.
RECEIVING_Oregon, Ferguson 4-37, Cota 3-24, Dollars 3-16, Franklin 2-34, Irving 2-20, Thornton 2-20, Cardwell 2-8, McGee 2-7, Whittington 1-7. Georgia, McIntosh 9-117, McConkey 5-73, Mitchell 4-65, K.Jackson 3-45, Bowers 2-38, Edwards 2-34, D.Washington 2-33, Milton 1-18, Rosemy-Jacksaint 1-12, Clark 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.