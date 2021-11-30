TARLETON ST. (1-6)
Hicks 0-3 0-0 0, Bogues 2-7 0-0 4, Gipson 4-13 1-4 9, Daniel 1-4 4-6 6, Small 9-21 2-2 25, Hopkins 5-8 1-2 11, McDavid 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-14 55.
GONZAGA (7-1)
Holmgren 6-7 1-3 15, Timme 1-2 8-12 10, Bolton 7-14 2-3 17, Nembhard 4-12 1-2 9, Strawther 2-7 2-2 6, Hickman 3-6 0-0 7, Watson 0-1 0-2 0, Sallis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 14-24 64.
Halftime_Gonzaga 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 5-17 (Small 5-11, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Gipson 0-4), Gonzaga 4-19 (Holmgren 2-3, Hickman 1-3, Bolton 1-5, Nembhard 0-4, Strawther 0-4). Fouled Out_Bogues. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 27 (Small 7), Gonzaga 40 (Strawther 12). Assists_Tarleton St. 7 (Gipson 5), Gonzaga 9 (Holmgren, Nembhard, Watson 2). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 22, Gonzaga 17. A_6,000 (6,000).