|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|33
|1-1
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Walker
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|4
|10
|Mark
|31
|3-7
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|8
|Sasser
|28
|5-13
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|16
|Shead
|35
|5-12
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|13
|Arceneaux
|19
|6-11
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|1
|15
|Chaney
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Francis
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|R.Walker
|7
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|7-10
|8-23
|10
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts).
Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2).
Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|32
|2-11
|7-9
|0-0
|0
|4
|12
|Bittle
|19
|3-6
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Dante
|35
|6-8
|4-4
|4-11
|4
|3
|16
|Barthelemy
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Richardson
|40
|5-9
|2-2
|4-5
|2
|1
|13
|Soares
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|1
|4
|Ware
|20
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|8
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|15-20
|12-31
|10
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .388, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Bittle 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Guerrier 1-7, Ware 0-1, Barthelemy 0-4, Soares 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dante 3, Bittle 2, Barthelemy, Soares, Ware).
Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 7, Guerrier 4, Bittle 3, Barthelemy, Soares).
Steals: 4 (Dante 2, Barthelemy, Soares).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|31
|35
|—
|66
|Oregon
|24
|32
|—
|56
A_7,002 (12,364).
