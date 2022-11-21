FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Roberts331-10-02-5122
J.Walker234-90-01-63410
Mark313-71-12-3148
Sasser285-133-30-20216
Shead355-121-20-24313
Arceneaux196-110-13-51115
Chaney170-20-00-0020
Francis70-10-00-0010
R.Walker70-02-30-0002
Totals20024-567-108-23101966

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts).

Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2).

Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier322-117-90-00412
Bittle193-60-21-3037
Dante356-84-44-114316
Barthelemy161-60-00-2212
Richardson405-92-24-52113
Soares302-80-02-7214
Ware200-12-21-3002
Williams80-00-10-0000
Totals20019-4915-2012-31101356

Percentages: FG .388, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Bittle 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Guerrier 1-7, Ware 0-1, Barthelemy 0-4, Soares 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Dante 3, Bittle 2, Barthelemy, Soares, Ware).

Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 7, Guerrier 4, Bittle 3, Barthelemy, Soares).

Steals: 4 (Dante 2, Barthelemy, Soares).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston313566
Oregon243256

A_7,002 (12,364).

