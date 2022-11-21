HOUSTON (5-0)
Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66.
OREGON (2-2)
Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6 0-2 7, Dante 6-8 4-4 16, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Richardson 5-9 2-2 13, Soares 2-8 0-0 4, Ware 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-49 15-20 56.
Halftime_Houston 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Houston 11-22 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2), Oregon 3-22 (Bittle 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Guerrier 1-7, Ware 0-1, Barthelemy 0-4, Soares 0-5). Rebounds_Houston 23 (J.Walker 6), Oregon 31 (Dante 11). Assists_Houston 10 (Shead 4), Oregon 10 (Dante 4). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Oregon 13. A_7,002 (12,364).
