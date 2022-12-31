|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durr
|33
|2-5
|1-2
|4-8
|1
|4
|5
|Ta.Hendricks
|37
|4-11
|5-5
|3-5
|2
|0
|14
|Horton
|35
|6-13
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|1
|14
|Johnson
|38
|5-12
|6-6
|1-8
|4
|5
|17
|Kelly
|38
|4-11
|1-3
|2-3
|1
|4
|11
|Suggs
|9
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Young
|5
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Thioune
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Sylla
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|17-20
|13-33
|9
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .389, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Kelly 2-5, Horton 2-8, Johnson 1-6, Ta.Hendricks 1-7, Young 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Johnson, Ta.Hendricks).
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Durr 2, Horton 2, Kelly 2, Suggs, Young).
Steals: 6 (Johnson 3, Kelly, Ta.Hendricks, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|34
|5-10
|2-2
|4-5
|1
|2
|12
|J.Walker
|18
|0-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|Mark
|35
|6-9
|5-7
|2-6
|1
|2
|19
|Sasser
|39
|7-20
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|18
|Shead
|38
|3-12
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|11
|Francis
|19
|3-5
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|4
|9
|Chaney
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Sharp
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|17-21
|12-32
|10
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .375, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Sasser 3-8, Mark 2-3, Shead 1-6, J.Walker 0-1, Sharp 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Francis, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts).
Turnovers: 8 (Shead 3, Mark 2, Sasser 2, Francis).
Steals: 9 (Sasser 3, Francis 2, Shead 2, Chaney, Mark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UCF
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Houston
|39
|32
|—
|71
A_7,457 (8,479).
