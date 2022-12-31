FGFTReb
UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durr332-51-24-8145
Ta.Hendricks374-115-53-52014
Horton356-130-03-81114
Johnson385-126-61-84517
Kelly384-111-32-31411
Suggs90-02-20-1012
Young50-22-20-0002
Thioune30-00-00-0020
Sylla20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5417-2013-3391765

Percentages: FG .389, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Kelly 2-5, Horton 2-8, Johnson 1-6, Ta.Hendricks 1-7, Young 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Johnson, Ta.Hendricks).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Durr 2, Horton 2, Kelly 2, Suggs, Young).

Steals: 6 (Johnson 3, Kelly, Ta.Hendricks, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Roberts345-102-24-51212
J.Walker180-52-22-3132
Mark356-95-72-61219
Sasser397-201-21-42018
Shead383-124-41-44211
Francis193-53-42-7149
Chaney90-10-00-1020
Sharp80-20-00-2000
Totals20024-6417-2112-32101571

Percentages: FG .375, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Sasser 3-8, Mark 2-3, Shead 1-6, J.Walker 0-1, Sharp 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Francis, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts).

Turnovers: 8 (Shead 3, Mark 2, Sasser 2, Francis).

Steals: 9 (Sasser 3, Francis 2, Shead 2, Chaney, Mark).

Technical Fouls: None.

UCF313465
Houston393271

A_7,457 (8,479).

