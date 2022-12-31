UCF (10-4)
Durr 2-5 1-2 5, Ta.Hendricks 4-11 5-5 14, Horton 6-13 0-0 14, Johnson 5-12 6-6 17, Kelly 4-11 1-3 11, Suggs 0-0 2-2 2, Young 0-2 2-2 2, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 17-20 65.
HOUSTON (14-1)
Roberts 5-10 2-2 12, J.Walker 0-5 2-2 2, Mark 6-9 5-7 19, Sasser 7-20 1-2 18, Shead 3-12 4-4 11, Francis 3-5 3-4 9, Chaney 0-1 0-0 0, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 17-21 71.
Halftime_Houston 39-31. 3-Point Goals_UCF 6-27 (Kelly 2-5, Horton 2-8, Johnson 1-6, Ta.Hendricks 1-7, Young 0-1), Houston 6-19 (Sasser 3-8, Mark 2-3, Shead 1-6, Sharp 0-1, J.Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_UCF 33 (Durr, Horton, Johnson 8), Houston 32 (Francis 7). Assists_UCF 9 (Johnson 4), Houston 10 (Shead 4). Total Fouls_UCF 17, Houston 15. A_7,457 (8,479).
