NORTH CAROLINA (29-10)
Manek 4-8 2-2 13, Bacot 3-13 9-13 15, Davis 5-17 5-5 15, Love 5-24 2-2 13, Black 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 18-22 69.
KANSAS (34-6)
McCormack 7-15 1-2 15, Wilson 5-13 4-4 15, Agbaji 4-9 3-8 12, Braun 6-14 0-0 12, D.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, R.Martin 5-9 0-0 14, Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 8-14 72.
Halftime_North Carolina 40-25. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-23 (Manek 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Love 1-8, Black 0-1, Davis 0-5), Kansas 6-17 (R.Martin 4-6, Agbaji 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Braun 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 49 (Bacot 15), Kansas 34 (Braun 12). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Bacot, Davis, Love, Black 2), Kansas 11 (Braun, D.Harris 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, Kansas 16.
