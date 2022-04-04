FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Manek364-82-25-130313
Bacot383-139-136-152315
Davis405-175-56-122015
Love365-242-21-32213
Black301-20-00-0242
Johnson185-90-02-61111
McKoy20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-7318-2220-4991369

Percentages: FG .315, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Manek 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Love 1-8, Black 0-1, Davis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Manek 4, Bacot, Love).

Turnovers: 13 (Love 4, Bacot 3, Davis 3, Manek 2, Black).

Steals: 2 (Bacot, Black).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McCormack297-151-23-100415
Wilson345-134-41-42115
Agbaji374-93-81-31112
Braun406-140-01-123312
D.Harris271-50-00-0302
R.Martin215-90-00-31214
Lightfoot71-10-01-1142
Adams30-00-00-0010
Coleman-Lands20-00-00-1000
Totals20029-668-147-34111672

Percentages: FG .439, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (R.Martin 4-6, Agbaji 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Braun 0-1, D.Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Agbaji, D.Harris, McCormack, R.Martin, Wilson).

Turnovers: 9 (D.Harris 4, Agbaji 2, Braun, McCormack, R.Martin).

Steals: 6 (D.Harris 3, Agbaji, McCormack, R.Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina402969
Kansas254772

