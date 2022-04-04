|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manek
|36
|4-8
|2-2
|5-13
|0
|3
|13
|Bacot
|38
|3-13
|9-13
|6-15
|2
|3
|15
|Davis
|40
|5-17
|5-5
|6-12
|2
|0
|15
|Love
|36
|5-24
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|13
|Black
|30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|2
|Johnson
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|11
|McKoy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-73
|18-22
|20-49
|9
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .315, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Manek 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Love 1-8, Black 0-1, Davis 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Manek 4, Bacot, Love).
Turnovers: 13 (Love 4, Bacot 3, Davis 3, Manek 2, Black).
Steals: 2 (Bacot, Black).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCormack
|29
|7-15
|1-2
|3-10
|0
|4
|15
|Wilson
|34
|5-13
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|15
|Agbaji
|37
|4-9
|3-8
|1-3
|1
|1
|12
|Braun
|40
|6-14
|0-0
|1-12
|3
|3
|12
|D.Harris
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|R.Martin
|21
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|14
|Lightfoot
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|2
|Adams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman-Lands
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-66
|8-14
|7-34
|11
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .439, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (R.Martin 4-6, Agbaji 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Braun 0-1, D.Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Agbaji, D.Harris, McCormack, R.Martin, Wilson).
Turnovers: 9 (D.Harris 4, Agbaji 2, Braun, McCormack, R.Martin).
Steals: 6 (D.Harris 3, Agbaji, McCormack, R.Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Carolina
|40
|29
|—
|69
|Kansas
|25
|47
|—
|72
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.