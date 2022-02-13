|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (22-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|27
|1-5
|4-4
|4-8
|2
|2
|6
|Engstler
|27
|4-9
|1-4
|2-12
|5
|3
|9
|Hall
|23
|5-7
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|13
|Kianna Smith
|30
|6-13
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|17
|Van Lith
|36
|7-14
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|16
|Dixon
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Parker
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Robinson
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Ahlana Smith
|11
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Schetnan
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Verhulst
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|11-14
|15-50
|14
|14
|73
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (K.Smith 3-7, Hall 1-1, Parker 1-1, A.Smith 1-4, Cochran 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Van Lith 0-1, Verhulst 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Engstler 2, K.Smith 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Van Lith 4, Robinson 3, Engstler 2, K.Smith 2, Cochran 1, Verhulst 1)
Steals: 9 (Engstler 5, Van Lith 2, K.Smith 1, Robinson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME (19-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodson
|36
|3-6
|2-5
|6-9
|2
|3
|8
|Westbeld
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|10
|Citron
|37
|6-17
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|2
|13
|Mabrey
|32
|0-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Miles
|33
|4-13
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Brunelle
|3
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Peoples
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|4
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|5-10
|12-32
|10
|17
|47
Percentages: FG 31.746, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Citron 1-4, Miles 1-6, Westbeld 0-4, Mabrey 0-5, Brunelle 0-1, Peoples 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dodson 5, Citron 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Mabrey 5, Citron 3, Miles 3, Westbeld 2, Peoples 2, Dodson 1)
Steals: 6 (Dodson 3, Citron 2, Peoples 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Notre Dame
|13
|8
|16
|10
|—
|47
|Louisville
|14
|18
|26
|15
|—
|73
A_10,056
Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Tiara Cruse, Dee Kantner