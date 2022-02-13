FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (22-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran271-54-44-8226
Engstler274-91-42-12539
Hall235-72-21-53213
Kianna Smith306-132-20-31017
Van Lith367-142-21-22016
Dixon130-10-01-2010
Parker21-10-00-1013
Robinson171-40-00-4022
Ahlana Smith112-60-01-2015
Schetnan20-00-00-0000
Verhulst121-30-00-3122
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20028-6311-1415-50141473

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (K.Smith 3-7, Hall 1-1, Parker 1-1, A.Smith 1-4, Cochran 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Van Lith 0-1, Verhulst 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Engstler 2, K.Smith 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Van Lith 4, Robinson 3, Engstler 2, K.Smith 2, Cochran 1, Verhulst 1)

Steals: 9 (Engstler 5, Van Lith 2, K.Smith 1, Robinson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (19-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dodson363-62-56-9238
Westbeld375-130-04-81310
Citron376-170-11-60213
Mabrey320-80-00-2110
Miles334-132-20-32311
Brunelle32-30-00-0014
Peoples220-31-21-4441
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20020-635-1012-32101747

Percentages: FG 31.746, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Citron 1-4, Miles 1-6, Westbeld 0-4, Mabrey 0-5, Brunelle 0-1, Peoples 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Dodson 5, Citron 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Mabrey 5, Citron 3, Miles 3, Westbeld 2, Peoples 2, Dodson 1)

Steals: 6 (Dodson 3, Citron 2, Peoples 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Notre Dame138161047
Louisville1418261573

A_10,056

Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Tiara Cruse, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

