ARKANSAS (17-4)
Barnum 7-14 5-5 20, Carr 3-8 3-4 12, Daniels 4-10 0-0 11, Poffenbarger 2-4 0-0 5, Spencer 5-15 2-2 13, Langerman 0-2 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 2-3 0-0 4, Dauda 5-7 0-0 11, Totals 28-63 10-11 76
LSU (19-0)
Reese 10-21 10-17 30, Williams 5-14 1-3 11, Carson 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 7-9 4-4 19, Poa 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 17-26 79
|Arkansas
|16
|14
|27
|19
|—
|76
|LSU
|22
|16
|23
|18
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 10-29 (Barnum 1-4, Carr 3-6, Daniels 3-7, Poffenbarger 1-2, Spencer 1-6, Langerman 0-1, Dauda 1-3), LSU 4-10 (Carson 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Morris 1-3, Poole 0-2). Assists_Arkansas 15 (Spencer 6), LSU 14 (Carson 4). Fouled Out_LSU Williams. Rebounds_Arkansas 26 (Barnum 7), LSU 51 (Reese 19). Total Fouls_Arkansas 20, LSU 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,298.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.