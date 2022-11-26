Michigan31472145
Ohio St.10100323

First Quarter

OSU_Egbuka 4 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:02.

MICH_FG Moody 49, 6:07.

OSU_FG Ruggles 32, 1:19.

Second Quarter

MICH_C.Johnson 69 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 7:26.

OSU_FG Ruggles 47, 5:36.

MICH_C.Johnson 75 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 5:24.

OSU_Mar.Harrison 42 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 3:49.

Third Quarter

MICH_Loveland 45 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 11:56.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_McCarthy 3 run (Moody kick), 13:10.

OSU_FG Ruggles 27, 7:23.

MICH_Edwards 75 run (Moody kick), 7:11.

MICH_Edwards 85 run (Moody kick), 3:19.

MICHOSU
First downs1523
Total Net Yards530492
Rushes-yards35-25229-143
Passing278349
Punt Returns1-60-0
Kickoff Returns0-04-76
Interceptions Ret.2-80-0
Comp-Att-Int13-25-031-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-101-8
Punts5-40.65-46.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-309-91
Time of Possession28:1431:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan, Edwards 22-216, McCarthy 6-27, Corum 2-6, Stokes 2-5, Mullings 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Ohio St., Trayanum 14-83, M.Williams 8-34, X.Johnson 2-24, Hayden 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stroud 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 12-24-0-263, Mullings 1-1-0-15. Ohio St., Stroud 31-48-2-349.

RECEIVING_Michigan, C.Johnson 4-160, Bell 3-46, Edwards 2-9, Loveland 1-45, Schoonmaker 1-15, Henning 1-3, Wilson 1-0. Ohio St., Egbuka 9-125, M.Harrison 7-120, Fleming 5-47, Stover 4-13, X.Johnson 3-13, Scott 1-16, Trayanum 1-14, M.Williams 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan, Moody 57.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

