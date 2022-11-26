|Michigan
|3
|14
|7
|21
|—
|45
|Ohio St.
|10
|10
|0
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
OSU_Egbuka 4 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:02.
MICH_FG Moody 49, 6:07.
OSU_FG Ruggles 32, 1:19.
Second Quarter
MICH_C.Johnson 69 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 7:26.
OSU_FG Ruggles 47, 5:36.
MICH_C.Johnson 75 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 5:24.
OSU_Mar.Harrison 42 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 3:49.
Third Quarter
MICH_Loveland 45 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 11:56.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_McCarthy 3 run (Moody kick), 13:10.
OSU_FG Ruggles 27, 7:23.
MICH_Edwards 75 run (Moody kick), 7:11.
MICH_Edwards 85 run (Moody kick), 3:19.
|MICH
|OSU
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|530
|492
|Rushes-yards
|35-252
|29-143
|Passing
|278
|349
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-0
|31-48-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-8
|Punts
|5-40.6
|5-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|9-91
|Time of Possession
|28:14
|31:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Michigan, Edwards 22-216, McCarthy 6-27, Corum 2-6, Stokes 2-5, Mullings 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Ohio St., Trayanum 14-83, M.Williams 8-34, X.Johnson 2-24, Hayden 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stroud 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 12-24-0-263, Mullings 1-1-0-15. Ohio St., Stroud 31-48-2-349.
RECEIVING_Michigan, C.Johnson 4-160, Bell 3-46, Edwards 2-9, Loveland 1-45, Schoonmaker 1-15, Henning 1-3, Wilson 1-0. Ohio St., Egbuka 9-125, M.Harrison 7-120, Fleming 5-47, Stover 4-13, X.Johnson 3-13, Scott 1-16, Trayanum 1-14, M.Williams 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan, Moody 57.
