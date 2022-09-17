|Toledo
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Ohio St.
|28
|14
|14
|21
|—
|77
First Quarter
OSU_Henderson 7 run (Ruggles kick), 11:11.
TOL_Zsiros 50 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:25.
OSU_M.Harrison 8 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:52.
OSU_Egbuka 3 run (Ruggles kick), 4:29.
OSU_Fleming 5 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :10.
Second Quarter
TOL_Finn 23 run (Cluckey kick), 10:41.
OSU_M.Harrison 7 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:16.
OSU_Fleming 11 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :47.
Third Quarter
OSU_Rossi 1 run (Ruggles kick), 13:08.
TOL_Newton 40 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:23.
OSU_Egbuka 7 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 5:06.
Fourth Quarter
OSU_Hayden 1 run (Ruggles kick), 13:49.
OSU_Ballard 72 pass from McCord (Ruggles kick), 11:45.
OSU_Caffey 49 run (Ruggles kick), 7:08.
A_105,398.
|TOL
|OSU
|First downs
|13
|36
|Total Net Yards
|307
|763
|Rushes-yards
|33-124
|44-281
|Passing
|183
|482
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-23-1
|27-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Punts
|7-42.143
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-23
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|22:42
|37:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Toledo, Finn 7-70, Boone 8-41, Kelly 8-12, Stuart 4-3, Gleason 2-0, Shaw 4-(minus 2). Ohio St., Hayden 17-108, M.Williams 10-77, Caffey 6-57, Henderson 4-19, Stroud 2-9, C.Saunders 2-6, Egbuka 1-3, D.Brown 1-1, Rossi 1-1.
PASSING_Toledo, Finn 10-19-1-153, Gleason 2-4-0-30. Ohio St., Stroud 22-27-0-367, McCord 5-7-0-115.
RECEIVING_Toledo, Blankumsee 3-35, Newton 2-42, Beale 2-30, Maddox 2-15, Zsiros 1-50, Barkley 1-10, Boone 1-1. Ohio St., Egbuka 7-116, M.Harrison 6-102, Ballard 4-113, Stover 3-83, Fleming 3-23, Smith-Njigba 2-33, M.Williams 1-10, Grayes 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
