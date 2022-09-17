Toledo777021
Ohio St.2814142177

First Quarter

OSU_Henderson 7 run (Ruggles kick), 11:11.

TOL_Zsiros 50 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:25.

OSU_M.Harrison 8 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:52.

OSU_Egbuka 3 run (Ruggles kick), 4:29.

OSU_Fleming 5 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :10.

Second Quarter

TOL_Finn 23 run (Cluckey kick), 10:41.

OSU_M.Harrison 7 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:16.

OSU_Fleming 11 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), :47.

Third Quarter

OSU_Rossi 1 run (Ruggles kick), 13:08.

TOL_Newton 40 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:23.

OSU_Egbuka 7 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 5:06.

Fourth Quarter

OSU_Hayden 1 run (Ruggles kick), 13:49.

OSU_Ballard 72 pass from McCord (Ruggles kick), 11:45.

OSU_Caffey 49 run (Ruggles kick), 7:08.

A_105,398.

TOLOSU
First downs1336
Total Net Yards307763
Rushes-yards33-12444-281
Passing183482
Punt Returns0-02-24
Kickoff Returns0-01-17
Interceptions Ret.0-01-8
Comp-Att-Int12-23-127-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-170-0
Punts7-42.1431-37.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-231-5
Time of Possession22:4237:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Toledo, Finn 7-70, Boone 8-41, Kelly 8-12, Stuart 4-3, Gleason 2-0, Shaw 4-(minus 2). Ohio St., Hayden 17-108, M.Williams 10-77, Caffey 6-57, Henderson 4-19, Stroud 2-9, C.Saunders 2-6, Egbuka 1-3, D.Brown 1-1, Rossi 1-1.

PASSING_Toledo, Finn 10-19-1-153, Gleason 2-4-0-30. Ohio St., Stroud 22-27-0-367, McCord 5-7-0-115.

RECEIVING_Toledo, Blankumsee 3-35, Newton 2-42, Beale 2-30, Maddox 2-15, Zsiros 1-50, Barkley 1-10, Boone 1-1. Ohio St., Egbuka 7-116, M.Harrison 6-102, Ballard 4-113, Stover 3-83, Fleming 3-23, Smith-Njigba 2-33, M.Williams 1-10, Grayes 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

