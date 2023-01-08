FGFTReb
OHIO ST. (17-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMahon366-1010-130-44322
Mikulasikova262-90-22-3245
Harris362-90-21-5626
Mikesell4011-222-20-22131
Thierry362-88-81-72312
Walker41-10-01-1002
Bristow183-42-51-8109
Shumate40-00-00-0100
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20027-6322-3210-36181387

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mikesell 7-14, Harris 2-5, Mikulasikova 1-6, Bristow 1-1, McMahon 0-1, Thierry 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (McMahon 2, Bristow 1, Thierry 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Bristow 2, Harris 2, Mikesell 2, McMahon 1, Mikulasikova 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Thierry 4, Harris 3)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ILLINOIS (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bostic3813-151-27-151427
Shoup-Hill273-51-20-41410
Bryant398-150-00-35020
Cook406-150-00-38312
McKenzie251-103-62-9245
Lopes20-00-00-1000
Oden203-81-11-2227
Peebles90-20-00-0020
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20034-706-1113-43191981

Percentages: FG 48.571, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Bryant 4-9, Shoup-Hill 3-4, Bostic 0-1, Cook 0-4, McKenzie 0-1, Oden 0-2, Peebles 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bostic 2, Bryant 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, Cook 4, Team 2, Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1)

Steals: 3 (Bryant 1, Cook 1, Shoup-Hill 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Illinois2225181681
Ohio St.2215282287

A_6,273

Officials_Brad Maxey, Julie Krommenhoek, Kevin Pethtel

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

