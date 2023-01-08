ILLINOIS (14-3)
Bostic 13-15 1-2 27, Shoup-Hill 3-5 1-2 10, Bryant 8-15 0-0 20, Cook 6-15 0-0 12, McKenzie 1-10 3-6 5, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Oden 3-8 1-1 7, Peebles 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 34-70 6-11 81
OHIO ST. (17-0)
McMahon 6-10 10-13 22, Mikulasikova 2-9 0-2 5, Harris 2-9 0-2 6, Mikesell 11-22 2-2 31, Thierry 2-8 8-8 12, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Bristow 3-4 2-5 9, Shumate 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 22-32 87
|Illinois
|22
|25
|18
|16
|—
|81
|Ohio St.
|22
|15
|28
|22
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-22 (Bostic 0-1, Shoup-Hill 3-4, Bryant 4-9, Cook 0-4, McKenzie 0-1, Oden 0-2, Peebles 0-1), Ohio St. 11-28 (McMahon 0-1, Mikulasikova 1-6, Harris 2-5, Mikesell 7-14, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 1-1). Assists_Illinois 19 (Cook 8), Ohio St. 18 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 43 (Bostic 15), Ohio St. 36 (Bristow 8). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Ohio St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,273.
