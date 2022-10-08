Ohio St.142114049
Michigan St.760720

First Quarter

OSU_M.Harrison 19 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:50.

MSU_Brantley 32 interception return (Stone kick), 8:32.

OSU_Egbuka 69 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:11.

Second Quarter

OSU_Fleming 51 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 14:29.

MSU_Reed 18 pass from Thorne (kick failed), 10:43.

OSU_T.Henderson 1 run (Ruggles kick), 7:05.

OSU_M.Harrison 28 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 1:20.

Third Quarter

OSU_M.Harrison 19 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 9:46.

OSU_Scott 2 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 3:04.

Fourth Quarter

MSU_Foster 25 pass from Kim (Stone kick), 5:40.

A_72,809.

OSUMSU
First downs2912
Total Net Yards614202
Rushes-yards46-23720-7
Passing377195
Punt Returns1-12-18
Kickoff Returns1-74-96
Interceptions Ret.1-01-32
Comp-Att-Int23-28-117-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-44-31
Punts3-52.07-48.857
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards4-496-45
Time of Possession37:1422:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio St., Henderson 19-118, Hayden 14-70, X.Johnson 3-23, Egbuka 2-19, Caffey 4-9, Rossi 1-1, McCord 2-1, Stroud 1-(minus 4). Michigan St., Collins 2-9, Broussard 3-8, Berger 5-7, Simmons 2-6, Joiner 1-0, Thorne 7-(minus 23).

PASSING_Ohio St., Stroud 21-26-1-361, McCord 2-2-0-16. Michigan St., Thorne 11-18-1-113, Kim 6-10-0-82.

RECEIVING_Ohio St., M.Harrison 7-131, Egbuka 5-143, Fleming 4-81, Stover 3-6, Stocksdale 1-12, Ballard 1-4, Scott 1-2, Henderson 1-(minus 2). Michigan St., Mosley 6-40, Reed 4-67, Foster 3-54, Bernard 3-28, Coleman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

