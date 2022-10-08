|Ohio St.
|14
|21
|14
|0
|—
|49
|Michigan St.
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
OSU_M.Harrison 19 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 10:50.
MSU_Brantley 32 interception return (Stone kick), 8:32.
OSU_Egbuka 69 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 7:11.
Second Quarter
OSU_Fleming 51 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 14:29.
MSU_Reed 18 pass from Thorne (kick failed), 10:43.
OSU_T.Henderson 1 run (Ruggles kick), 7:05.
OSU_M.Harrison 28 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 1:20.
Third Quarter
OSU_M.Harrison 19 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 9:46.
OSU_Scott 2 pass from Stroud (Ruggles kick), 3:04.
Fourth Quarter
MSU_Foster 25 pass from Kim (Stone kick), 5:40.
A_72,809.
|OSU
|MSU
|First downs
|29
|12
|Total Net Yards
|614
|202
|Rushes-yards
|46-237
|20-7
|Passing
|377
|195
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-7
|4-96
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-28-1
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|4-31
|Punts
|3-52.0
|7-48.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-49
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|37:14
|22:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ohio St., Henderson 19-118, Hayden 14-70, X.Johnson 3-23, Egbuka 2-19, Caffey 4-9, Rossi 1-1, McCord 2-1, Stroud 1-(minus 4). Michigan St., Collins 2-9, Broussard 3-8, Berger 5-7, Simmons 2-6, Joiner 1-0, Thorne 7-(minus 23).
PASSING_Ohio St., Stroud 21-26-1-361, McCord 2-2-0-16. Michigan St., Thorne 11-18-1-113, Kim 6-10-0-82.
RECEIVING_Ohio St., M.Harrison 7-131, Egbuka 5-143, Fleming 4-81, Stover 3-6, Stocksdale 1-12, Ballard 1-4, Scott 1-2, Henderson 1-(minus 2). Michigan St., Mosley 6-40, Reed 4-67, Foster 3-54, Bernard 3-28, Coleman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.