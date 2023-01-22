MARYLAND (12-7)
Reese 8-11 3-3 19, Scott 2-9 0-0 5, Carey 1-6 0-0 3, Hart 5-12 1-2 11, Young 4-18 2-2 10, Martinez 2-2 2-2 7, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Emilien 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Cornish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 8-9 55.
PURDUE (19-1)
Furst 2-7 2-2 6, Edey 10-17 4-6 24, Loyer 3-9 0-0 7, Morton 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-4 8-8 8, Gillis 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Newman 0-3 2-2 2, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 16-18 58.
Halftime_Purdue 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 3-21 (Martinez 1-1, Scott 1-5, Carey 1-6, Hart 0-3, Young 0-6), Purdue 2-13 (Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Furst 0-1, Newman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 21 (Young 7), Purdue 36 (Edey 16). Assists_Maryland 14 (Young 7), Purdue 13 (Loyer, Smith 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Purdue 14. A_14,876 (14,846).
