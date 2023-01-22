|FG
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|34
|8-11
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|4
|19
|Scott
|34
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Carey
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Hart
|38
|5-12
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|11
|Young
|32
|4-18
|2-2
|3-7
|7
|1
|10
|Martinez
|15
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Long
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Emilien
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanton-Rodger
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cornish
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|8-9
|7-21
|14
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Martinez 1-1, Scott 1-5, Carey 1-6, Hart 0-3, Young 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott, Young).
Turnovers: 9 (Hart 2, Young 2, Carey, Cornish, Martinez, Scott, Swanton-Rodger).
Steals: 7 (Young 3, Carey, Cornish, Hart, Reese).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Furst
|25
|2-7
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|6
|Edey
|33
|10-17
|4-6
|7-16
|1
|2
|24
|Loyer
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|Morton
|34
|2-5
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|4
|Smith
|31
|0-4
|8-8
|0-3
|4
|1
|8
|Gillis
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Jenkins
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Newman
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Kaufman-Renn
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|16-18
|14-36
|13
|14
|58
Percentages: FG .385, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Furst 0-1, Newman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Edey 2, Furst 2, Morton 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Edey 5, Smith 3, Gillis 2, Morton 2, Loyer).
Steals: 3 (Furst, Jenkins, Loyer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Maryland
|21
|34
|—
|55
|Purdue
|35
|23
|—
|58
A_14,876 (14,846).
