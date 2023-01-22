FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese348-113-32-31419
Scott342-90-00-4025
Carey271-60-00-1213
Hart385-121-21-52411
Young324-182-23-77110
Martinez152-22-20-0027
Long70-00-00-0210
Emilien60-00-00-0000
Swanton-Rodger60-00-01-1020
Cornish10-10-00-0010
Totals20022-598-97-21141855

Percentages: FG .373, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Martinez 1-1, Scott 1-5, Carey 1-6, Hart 0-3, Young 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott, Young).

Turnovers: 9 (Hart 2, Young 2, Carey, Cornish, Martinez, Scott, Swanton-Rodger).

Steals: 7 (Young 3, Carey, Cornish, Hart, Reese).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Furst252-72-23-5126
Edey3310-174-67-161224
Loyer323-90-00-2427
Morton342-50-03-5034
Smith310-48-80-3418
Gillis151-30-01-1112
Jenkins121-20-00-2013
Newman110-32-20-2222
Kaufman-Renn71-20-00-0002
Totals20020-5216-1814-36131458

Percentages: FG .385, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Furst 0-1, Newman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Edey 2, Furst 2, Morton 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Edey 5, Smith 3, Gillis 2, Morton 2, Loyer).

Steals: 3 (Furst, Jenkins, Loyer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland213455
Purdue352358

A_14,876 (14,846).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you