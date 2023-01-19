FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Furst192-42-23-9126
Edey276-90-13-62012
Loyer293-100-00-4316
Morton241-40-01-5103
Smith278-130-00-77019
Gillis193-60-00-2127
Newman193-70-00-1028
Jenkins170-20-00-1010
Kaufman-Renn130-20-01-3220
Waddell40-10-00-0100
Barrett10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-582-38-38181061

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Smith 3-5, Newman 2-3, Morton 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Loyer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Edey 4, Furst).

Turnovers: 12 (Edey 3, Newman 3, Jenkins 2, Smith 2, Furst, Kaufman-Renn).

Steals: 6 (Loyer 2, Morton 2, Gillis, Newman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle220-90-00-1120
Garcia273-131-12-6127
Ola-Joseph276-111-11-21213
Cooper382-70-20-3204
Samuels312-41-11-6006
Payne252-40-00-2244
Henley212-60-00-1225
Thompson80-00-00-2000
Ramberg20-00-00-3000
Totals20017-543-54-2691239

Percentages: FG .315, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Henley 1-1, Samuels 1-3, Garcia 0-2, Battle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Garcia 2, Cooper, Payne).

Turnovers: 13 (Henley 4, Cooper 2, Garcia 2, Ola-Joseph 2, Battle, Payne, Samuels).

Steals: 9 (Cooper 4, Ola-Joseph 2, Payne 2, Henley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purdue313061
Minnesota122739

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

