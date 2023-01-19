PURDUE (17-1)
Furst 2-4 2-2 6, Edey 6-9 0-1 12, Loyer 3-10 0-0 6, Morton 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 8-13 0-0 19, Gillis 3-6 0-0 7, Newman 3-7 0-0 8, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Kaufman-Renn 0-2 0-0 0, Waddell 0-1 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 2-3 61.
MINNESOTA (7-9)
Battle 0-9 0-0 0, Garcia 3-13 1-1 7, Ola-Joseph 6-11 1-1 13, Cooper 2-7 0-2 4, Samuels 2-4 1-1 6, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Henley 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 3-5 39.
Halftime_Purdue 31-12. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 7-16 (Smith 3-5, Newman 2-3, Morton 1-2, Gillis 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Loyer 0-2), Minnesota 2-10 (Henley 1-1, Samuels 1-3, Garcia 0-2, Battle 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Furst 9), Minnesota 26 (Garcia, Samuels 6). Assists_Purdue 18 (Smith 7), Minnesota 9 (Cooper, Payne, Henley 2). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Minnesota 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.