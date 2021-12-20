FGFTReb
INCARNATE WORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezedinma213-51-20-0049
Griscti315-80-00-20114
Lutz402-100-02-8934
Morgan403-120-10-2516
Swaby272-20-00-4056
Hughes214-112-22-30112
Hayman111-20-00-0002
Akhile92-40-00-1026
Totals20022-543-54-20141759

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Griscti 4-7, Ezedinma 2-2, Swaby 2-2, Hughes 2-3, Akhile 2-4, Lutz 0-4, Morgan 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Griscti, Hughes).

Turnovers: 11 (Lutz 4, Morgan 3, Griscti 2, Akhile, Hughes).

Steals: 5 (Lutz 3, Akhile, Ezedinma).

Technical Fouls: Hughes, 5:04 first.

FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Furst231-80-24-7012
Williams175-72-44-81112
Ivey195-101-10-54012
Stefanovic203-60-00-1418
Thompson202-62-22-2018
Gillis214-90-02-32310
Morton191-10-00-0213
Newman182-80-00-5006
Hunter171-30-01-2133
Edey156-71-46-94313
Barrett30-10-00-1000
Frost30-02-20-0002
Martin30-00-00-0000
Wulbrun30-00-00-0000
Totals20030-668-1519-43181479

Percentages: FG .455, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Gillis 2-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Newman 2-6, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Furst 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Furst, Newman).

Turnovers: 11 (Edey 2, Hunter 2, Ivey 2, Morton 2, Furst, Newman, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Newman 2, Stefanovic 2, Ivey, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Gillis, 5:28 first.

Incarnate Word273259
Purdue453479

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you