|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezedinma
|21
|3-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|9
|Griscti
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|14
|Lutz
|40
|2-10
|0-0
|2-8
|9
|3
|4
|Morgan
|40
|3-12
|0-1
|0-2
|5
|1
|6
|Swaby
|27
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|5
|6
|Hughes
|21
|4-11
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|12
|Hayman
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Akhile
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|3-5
|4-20
|14
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Griscti 4-7, Ezedinma 2-2, Swaby 2-2, Hughes 2-3, Akhile 2-4, Lutz 0-4, Morgan 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Griscti, Hughes).
Turnovers: 11 (Lutz 4, Morgan 3, Griscti 2, Akhile, Hughes).
Steals: 5 (Lutz 3, Akhile, Ezedinma).
Technical Fouls: Hughes, 5:04 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Furst
|23
|1-8
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|17
|5-7
|2-4
|4-8
|1
|1
|12
|Ivey
|19
|5-10
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|0
|12
|Stefanovic
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|8
|Thompson
|20
|2-6
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|8
|Gillis
|21
|4-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|10
|Morton
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Newman
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|6
|Hunter
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Edey
|15
|6-7
|1-4
|6-9
|4
|3
|13
|Barrett
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Frost
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wulbrun
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-66
|8-15
|19-43
|18
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .455, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Gillis 2-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Newman 2-6, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Furst 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Furst, Newman).
Turnovers: 11 (Edey 2, Hunter 2, Ivey 2, Morton 2, Furst, Newman, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Newman 2, Stefanovic 2, Ivey, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Gillis, 5:28 first.
|Incarnate Word
|27
|32
|—
|59
|Purdue
|45
|34
|—
|79
.