NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-5)
Fidler 1-5 0-0 2, Brougham 2-3 1-2 6, Lemetti 1-6 0-0 3, Roe 1-6 0-0 2, Hughes 6-9 0-0 13, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Luedtke 0-8 0-0 0, Ferrarini 1-7 0-0 3, Tut 2-9 0-0 4, Arop 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 1-2 40.
PURDUE (6-0)
Furst 2-5 3-4 7, Edey 6-7 8-8 20, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Ivey 5-6 0-0 12, Stefanovic 1-4 2-3 5, Williams 7-11 0-0 14, Thompson 2-3 1-1 6, Gillis 2-2 1-1 6, Newman 4-9 5-5 16, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 1-1 0-1 2, Frost 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-1 2, Wulbrun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 20-24 97.
Halftime_Purdue 52-17. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 5-28 (Brougham 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Ferrarini 1-6, Lemetti 1-6, Evans 0-1, Roe 0-1, Tut 0-1, Arop 0-2, Fidler 0-2, Luedtke 0-5), Purdue 9-17 (Newman 3-7, Ivey 2-2, Gillis 1-1, Morton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Stefanovic 1-3, Furst 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Tut. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 20 (Luedtke 5), Purdue 51 (Williams 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Ferrarini, Tut 2), Purdue 19 (Stefanovic 5). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 14, Purdue 6.