TCU147201051
Michigan06241545

First Quarter

TCU_B.Clark 41 interception return (Kell kick), 9:22.

TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), 2:27.

Second Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 42, 13:46.

TCU_Barber 6 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 4:56.

MICH_FG Moody 59, :04.

Third Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 21, 9:29.

MICH_Bell 34 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 6:32.

TCU_Demercado 1 run (Kell kick), 4:25.

TCU_Winters 29 interception return (run failed), 2:52.

MICH_McCarthy 20 run (run failed), 1:47.

TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), :49.

MICH_Mullings 1 run (McCarthy run), :03.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_Wilson 18 run (Bell pass from McCarthy), 14:13.

TCU_Johnston 76 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 13:07.

TCU_FG Kell 33, 10:02.

MICH_Wilson 5 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 3:18.

A_71,723.

TCUMICH
First downs1925
Total Net Yards488528
Rushes-yards41-26340-186
Passing225342
Punt Returns1-312-16
Kickoff Returns4-753-78
Interceptions Ret.2-702-8
Comp-Att-Int14-29-221-35-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-74-38
Punts6-44.55-44.6
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-855-28
Time of Possession27:3232:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, Demercado 17-150, Miller 8-57, Duggan 15-57, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Michigan, Edwards 23-119, McCarthy 10-52, Wilson 1-18, Mullings 5-5, Loveland 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_TCU, Duggan 14-29-2-225. Michigan, McCarthy 20-34-2-343, Edwards 1-1-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING_TCU, Johnston 6-163, Hudson 2-34, Barber 2-12, Davis 2-12, Wiley 1-6, Demercado 1-(minus 2). Michigan, Bell 6-135, Wilson 5-104, Loveland 4-36, C.Johnson 2-30, Henning 2-(minus 3), Schoonmaker 1-32, Edwards 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

