UCONN (5-0)
Edwards 10-16 0-0 20, Fudd 10-19 0-0 24, Griffin 5-6 0-2 10, Lopez-Senechal 5-12 0-0 11, Muhl 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 2-2 0-0 4, Ducharme 5-11 2-4 15, Totals 38-69 2-6 86
IOWA (5-2)
Warnock 4-14 3-4 14, Czinano 3-7 2-2 8, Clark 9-24 5-7 25, Marshall 4-9 0-0 10, Martin 7-10 0-0 20, Stuelke 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, O'Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 10-13 79
|UConn
|20
|15
|26
|25
|—
|86
|Iowa
|14
|27
|16
|22
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_UConn 8-20 (Fudd 4-10, Lopez-Senechal 1-3, Muhl 0-1, Ducharme 3-6), Iowa 13-36 (Warnock 3-11, Clark 2-11, Marshall 2-6, Martin 6-6, Stuelke 0-1, Affolter 0-1). Assists_UConn 30 (Muhl 13), Iowa 15 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 44 (Edwards 13), Iowa 28 (Clark 7, Czinano 7). Total Fouls_UConn 13, Iowa 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,807.
