|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (6-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|23
|5-8
|4-5
|2-10
|0
|2
|14
|Fudd
|23
|6-9
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|16
|Griffin
|30
|7-9
|4-5
|0-10
|0
|1
|18
|Lopez-Senechal
|24
|6-8
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|18
|Muhl
|26
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|12
|1
|7
|Patterson
|21
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|1
|3
|Bettencourt
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Ducharme
|28
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|10
|DeBerry
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-59
|13-18
|8-41
|28
|12
|98
Percentages: FG 61.017, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Fudd 3-4, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, Griffin 0-2, DeBerry 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 2, Patterson 2, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Muhl 3, Edwards 2, Bettencourt 2, Ducharme 2, Fudd 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1)
Steals: 6 (Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Muhl 1, Patterson 1, DeBerry 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE (6-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Archibald
|29
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Olsen
|21
|4-9
|0-2
|6-8
|0
|3
|8
|Crooms
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|2
|4
|Farrell
|16
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Sheppard
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|9
|Cook
|24
|4-11
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|3
|10
|Koch
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Ludwig
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Efosa-Aguebor
|24
|5-11
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Huerter
|14
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-68
|3-7
|14-32
|11
|15
|53
Percentages: FG 33.824, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Farrell 2-5, Sheppard 1-3, Huerter 1-7, Archibald 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Olsen 1, Crooms 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Sheppard 4, Archibald 3, Farrell 2, Cook 2, Crooms 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Crooms 2, Archibald 1, Sheppard 1, Cook 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Providence
|8
|17
|15
|13
|—
|53
|UConn
|29
|25
|22
|22
|—
|98
A_10,167
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Tom Danaher, Bruce Morris
