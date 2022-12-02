FGFTReb
UCONN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards235-84-52-100214
Fudd236-91-21-12016
Griffin307-94-50-100118
Lopez-Senechal246-82-21-32118
Muhl262-51-20-11217
Patterson211-51-21-2413
Bettencourt122-20-00-2326
Ducharme284-80-01-54210
DeBerry133-50-02-7126
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20036-5913-188-41281298

Percentages: FG 61.017, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Fudd 3-4, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, Griffin 0-2, DeBerry 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 2, Patterson 2, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Muhl 3, Edwards 2, Bettencourt 2, Ducharme 2, Fudd 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1)

Steals: 6 (Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Muhl 1, Patterson 1, DeBerry 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PROVIDENCE (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Archibald290-60-00-1110
Olsen214-90-26-8038
Crooms322-70-00-4724
Farrell163-80-00-1018
Sheppard244-90-01-2229
Cook244-112-24-80310
Koch140-00-00-1110
Ludwig20-00-00-0000
Efosa-Aguebor245-111-30-20011
Huerter141-70-00-0023
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20023-683-714-32111553

Percentages: FG 33.824, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Farrell 2-5, Sheppard 1-3, Huerter 1-7, Archibald 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Olsen 1, Crooms 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Sheppard 4, Archibald 3, Farrell 2, Cook 2, Crooms 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Crooms 2, Archibald 1, Sheppard 1, Cook 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Providence817151353
UConn2925222298

A_10,167

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Tom Danaher, Bruce Morris

