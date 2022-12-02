PROVIDENCE (6-3)
Archibald 0-6 0-0 0, Olsen 4-9 0-2 8, Crooms 2-7 0-0 4, Farrell 3-8 0-0 8, Sheppard 4-9 0-0 9, Cook 4-11 2-2 10, Koch 0-0 0-0 0, Ludwig 0-0 0-0 0, Efosa-Aguebor 5-11 1-3 11, Huerter 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 23-68 3-7 53
UCONN (6-0)
Edwards 5-8 4-5 14, Fudd 6-9 1-2 16, Griffin 7-9 4-5 18, Lopez-Senechal 6-8 2-2 18, Muhl 2-5 1-2 7, Patterson 1-5 1-2 3, Bettencourt 2-2 0-0 6, Ducharme 4-8 0-0 10, DeBerry 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 36-59 13-18 98
|Providence
|8
|17
|15
|13
|—
|53
|UConn
|29
|25
|22
|22
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Providence 4-20 (Archibald 0-5, Farrell 2-5, Sheppard 1-3, Huerter 1-7), UConn 13-23 (Fudd 3-4, Griffin 0-2, Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, DeBerry 0-1). Assists_Providence 11 (Crooms 7), UConn 28 (Muhl 12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Providence 32 (Cook 8, Olsen 8), UConn 41 (Edwards 10, Griffin 10). Total Fouls_Providence 15, UConn 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,167.
