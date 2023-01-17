FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney291-65-62-8057
Miller3710-166-72-101130
Bediako253-90-04-7036
Bradley316-90-00-33312
Sears251-50-00-4323
Griffen192-60-00-5216
Gurley154-73-42-40112
Jah.Quinerly151-40-00-2122
Welch30-20-00-0000
Pringle10-00-00-0010
Totals20028-6414-1710-43101978

Percentages: FG .438, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Miller 4-9, Griffen 2-5, Gurley 1-3, Sears 1-5, Bediako 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2, Clowney 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bradley 2, Bediako, Clowney).

Turnovers: 14 (Bradley 4, Bediako 2, Clowney 2, Sears 2, Griffen, Gurley, Jah.Quinerly, Miller).

Steals: 3 (Bradley, Gurley, Sears).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown131-10-01-2052
Smith100-20-01-3010
Stute271-60-00-4033
Lawrence314-1611-121-53120
Thomas250-60-02-5110
Wright255-152-21-63215
Manjon225-101-20-20111
Dort162-31-22-5135
Ansong122-50-02-4014
Shelby120-51-21-2001
Dia72-40-01-2015
Totals20022-7316-2012-4081966

Percentages: FG .301, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-33, .182 (Wright 3-9, Dia 1-2, Stute 1-5, Lawrence 1-6, Ansong 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Shelby 0-4, Thomas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dort).

Turnovers: 8 (Wright 3, Ansong, Dia, Dort, Millora-Brown, Thomas).

Steals: 6 (Lawrence 2, Stute 2, Dia, Manjon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama364278
Vanderbilt264066

A_10,517 (14,316).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you