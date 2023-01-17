ALABAMA (16-2)
Clowney 1-6 5-6 7, Miller 10-16 6-7 30, Bediako 3-9 0-0 6, Bradley 6-9 0-0 12, Sears 1-5 0-0 3, Griffen 2-6 0-0 6, Gurley 4-7 3-4 12, Jah.Quinerly 1-4 0-0 2, Welch 0-2 0-0 0, Pringle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 14-17 78.
VANDERBILT (9-9)
Millora-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Stute 1-6 0-0 3, Lawrence 4-16 11-12 20, Thomas 0-6 0-0 0, Wright 5-15 2-2 15, Manjon 5-10 1-2 11, Dort 2-3 1-2 5, Ansong 2-5 0-0 4, Shelby 0-5 1-2 1, Dia 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 22-73 16-20 66.
Halftime_Alabama 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-30 (Miller 4-9, Griffen 2-5, Gurley 1-3, Sears 1-5, Bediako 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2, Clowney 0-4), Vanderbilt 6-33 (Wright 3-9, Dia 1-2, Stute 1-5, Lawrence 1-6, Ansong 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Smith 0-1, Shelby 0-4, Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_Clowney, Millora-Brown. Rebounds_Alabama 43 (Miller 10), Vanderbilt 40 (Wright 6). Assists_Alabama 10 (Bradley, Sears 3), Vanderbilt 8 (Lawrence, Wright 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 19, Vanderbilt 19. A_10,517 (14,316).
