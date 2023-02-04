ALABAMA (20-3)
Clowney 6-9 0-0 14, B.Miller 3-11 4-5 11, Bediako 4-5 0-0 8, Bradley 0-3 2-2 2, Sears 3-8 4-4 13, Jah.Quinerly 1-5 2-2 4, Burnett 4-10 2-2 13, Griffen 5-7 0-0 14, Gurley 0-0 0-0 0, Pringle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 14-15 79.
LSU (12-11)
Fountain 6-9 12-15 26, Ward 0-3 2-4 2, K.Williams 2-9 4-6 8, A.Miller 1-9 2-2 5, J.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 4-14 4-4 15, Hill 2-8 0-0 5, Phillips 2-2 0-0 4, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 24-31 69.
Halftime_Alabama 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 13-29 (Griffen 4-5, Sears 3-5, Burnett 3-7, Clowney 2-4, B.Miller 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Jah.Quinerly 0-2), LSU 7-27 (Hayes 3-10, Fountain 2-3, Hill 1-3, A.Miller 1-5, Ward 0-2, J.Williams 0-2, K.Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama 32 (B.Miller 10), LSU 32 (K.Williams, Hayes 8). Assists_Alabama 19 (Jah.Quinerly 6), LSU 11 (J.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 19, LSU 16.
