BUTLER (5-7)
Jaynes 5-14 1-2 11, Dowell 2-4 0-0 5, Frederick 1-4 0-0 3, McLimore 4-12 4-4 13, Strande 2-5 0-0 5, Mortag 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-0 2, Wingler 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 20-55 5-6 50
INDIANA (12-0)
Holmes 8-12 4-4 21, Garzon 4-11 2-2 13, Moore-McNeil 1-6 4-4 6, Parrish 4-8 0-0 10, Scalia 4-12 0-0 9, Geary 0-0 0-0 0, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 3-5 2-3 8, Sandvik 0-0 0-0 0, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-13 67
|Butler
|13
|7
|13
|17
|—
|50
|Indiana
|17
|20
|15
|15
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Butler 5-20 (Jaynes 0-3, Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, White 0-1, Wingler 1-3), Indiana 7-20 (Holmes 1-1, Garzon 3-8, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Parrish 2-4, Scalia 1-4). Assists_Butler 10 (McLimore 3), Indiana 15 (Moore-McNeil 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Butler 26 (Strande 6), Indiana 38 (Holmes 7, Moore-McNeil 7). Total Fouls_Butler 14, Indiana 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,898.
