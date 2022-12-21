FGFTReb
INDIANA (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmes298-124-41-73321
Garzon374-112-20-33013
Moore-McNeil361-64-41-7406
Parrish334-80-01-41210
Scalia274-120-01-3209
Geary70-00-00-2020
Meister50-00-00-2010
Bargesser193-52-31-6218
Sandvik40-00-00-0000
Zaric30-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20024-5412-138-3815967

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Garzon 3-8, Parrish 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Scalia 1-4, Moore-McNeil 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bargesser 1, Holmes 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Garzon 5, Moore-McNeil 3, Parrish 3, Bargesser 1, Geary 1, Meister 1, Sandvik 1, Scalia 1)

Steals: 4 (Bargesser 1, Holmes 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BUTLER (5-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jaynes295-141-21-52211
Dowell222-40-00-3135
Frederick161-40-00-0033
McLimore364-124-41-13113
Strande282-50-00-6235
Mortag90-20-00-1100
Taylor112-40-02-3024
Jeffers90-10-00-0100
White191-30-00-3002
Wingler213-60-00-0007
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20020-555-65-26101450

Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler 1)

Steals: 9 (Frederick 5, McLimore 2, Dowell 1, Mortag 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Butler137131750
Indiana1720151567

A_5,898

Officials_Natosha Harris, Kalei Enterline, Mark Resch

