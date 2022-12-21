|FG
|Reb
|INDIANA (12-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|29
|8-12
|4-4
|1-7
|3
|3
|21
|Garzon
|37
|4-11
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|13
|Moore-McNeil
|36
|1-6
|4-4
|1-7
|4
|0
|6
|Parrish
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Scalia
|27
|4-12
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|9
|Geary
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Meister
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Bargesser
|19
|3-5
|2-3
|1-6
|2
|1
|8
|Sandvik
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zaric
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|12-13
|8-38
|15
|9
|67
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Garzon 3-8, Parrish 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Scalia 1-4, Moore-McNeil 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bargesser 1, Holmes 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Garzon 5, Moore-McNeil 3, Parrish 3, Bargesser 1, Geary 1, Meister 1, Sandvik 1, Scalia 1)
Steals: 4 (Bargesser 1, Holmes 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER (5-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jaynes
|29
|5-14
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|11
|Dowell
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Frederick
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|McLimore
|36
|4-12
|4-4
|1-1
|3
|1
|13
|Strande
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|3
|5
|Mortag
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Jeffers
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|White
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Wingler
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|5-6
|5-26
|10
|14
|50
Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dowell 1-2, Frederick 1-3, McLimore 1-5, Strande 1-3, Wingler 1-3, Jaynes 0-3, White 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Jaynes 4, Mortag 3, Dowell 2, McLimore 2, Taylor 1, White 1, Wingler 1)
Steals: 9 (Frederick 5, McLimore 2, Dowell 1, Mortag 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Butler
|13
|7
|13
|17
|—
|50
|Indiana
|17
|20
|15
|15
|—
|67
A_5,898
Officials_Natosha Harris, Kalei Enterline, Mark Resch
