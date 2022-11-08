FGFTReb
IOWA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Warnock242-60-00-8005
Czinano213-44-51-43110
Clark206-105-70-91120
Marshall223-80-00-3106
Martin232-40-01-4225
Stuelke145-70-02-61310
Davis243-50-00-3427
McCabe143-80-00-1119
Affolter90-14-40-0014
Ediger50-02-21-4112
Goodman61-21-10-0013
O'Grady91-10-01-4103
Wetering91-20-01-3303
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20030-5816-197-51181387

Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Clark 3-6, McCabe 3-8, Warnock 1-5, Martin 1-3, Davis 1-3, O'Grady 1-1, Wetering 1-2, Marshall 0-5, Stuelke 0-2, Affolter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Warnock 1, Stuelke 1, Wetering 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Clark 4, Czinano 3, Stuelke 3, Davis 3, Goodman 2, Warnock 1, Marshall 1, Martin 1, McCabe 1)

Steals: 7 (Warnock 1, Czinano 1, Clark 1, Martin 1, Stuelke 1, Goodman 1, Wetering 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U. (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White250-31-20-2021
Fleming182-80-00-3134
Fontenot242-140-00-1136
Mcwain283-110-00-1008
Williams130-40-21-4140
Castro100-00-00-0050
Cummings60-00-00-1000
Legions172-43-40-2207
Metcalf181-50-00-3022
Morgan191-60-00-0103
Harrison40-00-01-1050
Reed141-20-00-1003
Robertson40-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20012-574-82-2262434

Percentages: FG 21.053, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Fontenot 2-6, Mcwain 2-7, Morgan 1-2, Reed 1-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Fleming 4, Metcalf 4, Morgan 3, White 2, Fontenot 1, Castro 1, Cummings 1, Harrison 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Mcwain 3, Castro 3, Fontenot 2, White 1, Morgan 1, Reed 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Southern U.10581134
Iowa1528242087

A_7,417

Officials_Tim Daley, Karleena Tobin, Scott Fruehling

