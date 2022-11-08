SOUTHERN U. (0-1)
White 0-3 1-2 1, Fleming 2-8 0-0 4, Fontenot 2-14 0-0 6, Mcwain 3-11 0-0 8, Williams 0-4 0-2 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Legions 2-4 3-4 7, Metcalf 1-5 0-0 2, Morgan 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 3, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-57 4-8 34
IOWA (1-0)
Warnock 2-6 0-0 5, Czinano 3-4 4-5 10, Clark 6-10 5-7 20, Marshall 3-8 0-0 6, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Stuelke 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 3-5 0-0 7, McCabe 3-8 0-0 9, Affolter 0-1 4-4 4, Ediger 0-0 2-2 2, Goodman 1-2 1-1 3, O'Grady 1-1 0-0 3, Wetering 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 30-58 16-19 87
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|8
|11
|—
|34
|Iowa
|15
|28
|24
|20
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Southern U. 6-17 (Fontenot 2-6, Mcwain 2-7, Morgan 1-2, Reed 1-2), Iowa 11-36 (Warnock 1-5, Clark 3-6, Marshall 0-5, Martin 1-3, Stuelke 0-2, Davis 1-3, McCabe 3-8, Affolter 0-1, O'Grady 1-1, Wetering 1-2). Assists_Southern U. 6 (Legions 2), Iowa 18 (Davis 4). Fouled Out_Southern U. Castro, Harrison. Rebounds_Southern U. 22 (Williams 4), Iowa 51 (Clark 9). Total Fouls_Southern U. 24, Iowa 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,417.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.